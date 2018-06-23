Dramatic Comebacks Show Poise Of Storm

Sioux Falls Takes Momentum Into Playoff At Arizona

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm begin their quest for a championship in the playoffs at Arizona tonight at 8:05 PM

And after the last two weeks they certainly feel ready for anything. That’s because they head into the postseason coming off a pair of remarkable comebacks. Two weeks ago they completed the biggest rally in team history, coming from 18 down to beat Iowa 51-49. Last week they rallied past Green Bay for a 69-61 triple overtime win.

Though they don’t want to get off to another slow start and be put in that kind of position again, it certainly makes the Storm confident that they’ll weather whatever they might see from the Rattlers tonight.