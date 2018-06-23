Officials: Iowa Train Derailment Dumped An Estimated 230,000 Gallons of Crude Oil

DOON, Iowa (AP) – A railroad official says 14 of 32 derailed oil tanker cars in the northwest corner of Iowa dumped an estimated 230,000 gallons (870,619 liters) of crude oil into floodwaters, with some making its way to nearby rivers.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams confirmed the details Saturday. He says nearly half the spill had been contained with booms near the derailment site and an additional boom placed approximately 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) downstream. Williams had earlier said 33 oil cars derailed.

Williams says oil will be removed from that containment site with equipment to separate the oil from the water.

The railroad will focus on environmental recovery. Williams says “ongoing monitoring is occurring for any potential conditions that could impact workers and the community and, so far, have found no levels of concern.”