Several Former Stampede, Blizzard & Wings Selected In USHL Draft

Three From Herd & Blizzard & One From Aberdeen

DALLAS, TX — The second day of the NHL Draft has typically been a big day for the Sioux Falls Stampede, who usually see one or more of their current or former players selected.

This year it turned out to be just as big for the Brookings Blizzard and Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL.

Stampede defenseman Jack St. Ivany was taken in the 4th round with the 119th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers. In two years with the Herd, the defenseman has scored eight goals and 41 assists.

With the 174th pick in the 6th round the Flyers also selected forward Gavin Hain, who played briefly with the Stampede in 2017 and scored three goals and two assists.

The New York Rangers also selected winger Riley Hughes in the seventh round. He played two games for the Herd last year and is expected to play for them next season.

In the NAHL, former Brookings Blizzard players Paul Cotter and Brandon Kruse went to Vegas in the 4th and 5th round, while Mikael Haakarinen went to Chicago in the fifth. Former Aberdeen Wing Nathan Smith was picked in third round by Winnipeg