USD’s Chris Nilsen 2nd At USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Sioux City's Shelby Houlihan Wins 1500M

DES MOINES, IA — Several weeks after proving he was the best college pole vaulter in the country, South Dakota Sophomore Chris Nilsen backed it up against the rest of the competition the United States had to offer.

Nilsen finished second in the pole vault at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines on Saturday afternoon, clearing 19 feet and a quarter inch. 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks won the championship with a vault of 19 feet, two and a quarter inch.

Meanwhile another face familiar to local track fans won a championship at the blue oval. Sioux City East alum Shelby Houlihan, well known in South Dakota after competing at the Dakota Relays nearly a decade ago, passed fellow native Iowa Jenny Simpson down the stretch in the women’s 1500 meter run to win in a time of 4:04.48.

