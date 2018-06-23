Yankton Lawyer Jason Ravnsborg Selected as GOP Candidate for Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Republicans have chosen Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg to be their candidate for state attorney general.

GOP delegates voted Saturday to nominate Ravnsborg at their state party convention. He will face former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, whom Democrats nominated last week, in November.

Ravnsborg has proposed expanding programs that allow lower-level prisoners to work while serving their sentences and establishing a meth-specific prison and mental health facility in the western part of the state. He touted his support among county sheriffs to delegates.

The Yankton resident is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Ravnsborg triumphed at the convention over Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald and state Sen. Lance Russell to win the nomination. He’s seeking to succeed outgoing Attorney General Marty Jackley as the state’s chief lawyer and law enforcement officer.