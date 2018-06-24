Brookings Kite Festival

BROOKINGS, SD- The sky above Brookings was filled with color over the weekend, thanks to the 15th Annual Kite Festival. People of all ages enjoyed flying kites as well as watching them fly by.

The two-day festival helped educate kids about kites and taught them how to fly properly. But overall, organizers said the main purpose of the Kite Fest is more simple than that.

“To get kids outside. Just to get them outside enjoying the weather and to see some things they wouldn’t normally see. Giant kites are not your average everyday event,” said Lynn Verschoor, Director of the South Dakota Art Museum.

Kids at the event were also able to collect some sweets with a “Candy Cannon” and they created their own rockets. The Brookings Kite Festival happens every third weekend in June.