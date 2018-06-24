Last-Place Air Hogs Rally To Take Rubber Game From Canaries

Sioux Falls Loses 5-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Texas AirHogs held on to defeat the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-4 on Sunday.

Sioux Falls took the first lead in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Glasser and home run by Jordan Smith that made it 2-0. The AirHogs cut the lead to one in the next frame by scoring on a wild pitch but the Canaries made up for it by scoring one in the bottom of the fifth.



Texas tied the game with a two-run seventh and went on to score one on a Stewart Ijames single in the the eighth and one on a bases loaded walk to take a 5-3 lead. Burt Reynolds led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to cut the lead to one, but the scoring would end there.



Cua Enting (1-0) was awarded the win and Carlos Contreras was awarded the save (2)

With the win, the AirHogs improved to 8-25 overall while the Canaries fell to 12-22.

-Recap Courtesy American Association