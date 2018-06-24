Minnesota Dog Group Brings ‘Pet a Corgi’ Event to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-One Minnesota dog group is sharing their love for the Corgi breed with people one city at a time. The Corgi Racing Society held a Pet a Corgi event at the Monks House of Ale in Sioux Falls. They say Corgis are already very popular in Minnesota, so they’re trying to introduce Corgi events to people in other states.

Anyone was welcome to stop by for drinks and some doggy TLC. Group organizers hope the dogs will allow people to de-stress while getting to know other fellow dog lovers in the community.

“How does that not brighten your day, especially an owners day, that you’re making a difference with other people because that’s my goal is just to make, my world’s gotten awesome with having corgis, so why not spread it,” said Megan Eliason, Pet a Corgi Organizer.

Organizers also hope that the idea will catch on and that people in Sioux Falls will start holding their own Corgi events. They help plan anything from Corgis at weddings to Corgi yoga.

If you’re interested in having them help you plan your own Corgi event click here: http://www.corgiracingsociety.org/ or check out their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CRS.MC1/?ref=br_rs