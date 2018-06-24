Red Door Church Holds Sunday Service Outdoors

SIOUX FALLS, SD- One church in Sioux Falls took an “unconventional approach” to Sunday morning service. The Red Door Church held their Sunday service outside in the shelter of Falls Park.

The 30 minute service was a celebration of music and the congregation coming together in song. The church staff say their mission is to connect with people in a real, meaningful way through worship.

But why hold a service outside? One Minister of the Red Door Church, Ashley Paulson, says, “Why not?” For Paulson, there is no better way to spend the few summer months than to be outside.

“We believe that the church is not just a building, so where we’re gathered is where we have church. Our church services in the park are definitely more laid back. We do a little less worship and it’s more of a devotional thing that we share.”

The outdoor services are held every last Sunday of the month during the summer in different parks throughout the Sioux Falls area. When they are not outdoors, the Red Door Church meets every Sunday at 10:30 am in the Red Cross Building. To find out more information about the church, visit reddoorchurch.net.