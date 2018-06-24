Sioux Falls Company Brings Fireworks to the Web

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-There’s a new way to shop for fireworks without even having to leave your home. One Sioux Falls company says they’re leading the way in transforming the fireworks business.

Two years ago Andy Jorgensen took his fireworks to the web. He’s the owner of Fire Bros. Fireworks.

“I always say this i’m not an entrepreneur, I’m an opportunist,” said Jorgensen.

Since technology and the internet are becoming the way to buy things, he thought why not add fireworks to the list. He says he’s the first in the nation to do this.

“The opportunity presented itself for the fireworks industry to be updated and innovated and we just took the opportunity, shot for it and we’ve had a supportive community that’s been around us the whole time,” said Jorgensen.

“Instead of having to come to the store and go through all the hassle of being in a store or being in a hot barn, they can just do it from the comfort of their own home.”

Once ordered its packaged and ready for customers to pick up.

Shopping for fireworks can also be very overwhelming, especially if you don’t know what each ones does. That’s why they have video tutorials online, so you can watch and see what they do before making your choice.

Andy says business has been good so he adding more new features to make shopping even easier. It’s called the “Boom Builder”. People fill out a questionnaire with questions such as age and how much they want to spend.The they are given options for customized pre made kits.

“We made a package that is everything that little kids like and so they don’t have to worry about picking individual things out. If they just want to go on our store the kids pack has everything they want. Then we have one called the Avenger we’re building custom as well and this is everything I loved as a kid, I mean you’re talking firecrackers and bottle rockets and all that kind of stuff,” said Jorgensen.

Customers can also use the questionnaire to purchase prepackaged shows.

It’s almost fireworks season. Andy says he’s been busy preparing inventory and his website. The site is still under construction, but will be ready for people to shop Wednesday.

Click here to go to the Fire Bros. Fireworks website: https://firebrosfireworks.com

If you can’t wait until the Fourth of July for a fireworks show, Andy’s inviting the community out to demo day. On Friday he’ll launch some of his fireworks to show his employees, so they can get to know the products. He says people are welcome to come and enjoy the free show friday evening.

Click here to see more information about the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2136053143076508/