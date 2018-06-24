Storm’s Powell Comes Back To Football After Being Shot

Former Iowa Hawkeye Plays With Bullet Fragments In His Neck & Shoulder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The United Bowl in two weeks in Des Moines, Iowa should be especially emotional for Storm receiver Damond Powell.

And that’s not just because he played his college football nearby at the University of Iowa.

Powell was one of the big heroes of last night’s 69-68 IFL semifinal playoff win in Arizona, hauling in a pair of touchdown passes and returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Just three years ago Powell was about to attend training camp with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals when he was the victim of a drive by shooting while back in his hometown of Toledo. Powell was hit in the jaw, with several bullet fragments going into his shoulder.

Damond survived and is in his second season playing football again, though still plays with those bullet fragments in his neck and shoulder.

