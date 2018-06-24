Travel Banned in Rock Valley, Iowa Due to Flooding

ROCK VALLEY, IA – The City of Rock Valley, Iowa is banning all travel within city limits following more severe flooding Sunday night.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for residents of the HJMJ Trailer Court.

The city is sending an ambulance and fire trucks around to rescue residents, however officials say wake from other traffic is hindering those efforts.

Anyone displaced can go to the Faith Reformed Church for shelter.

The city is using Facebook to push out alerts and urgent messages: