Armed man in hospital had assault rifle in car

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – A prosecutor says an armed man who held a child hostage at a hospital in northeastern South Dakota had an assault rifle in his vehicle.

Spink County State’s Attorney Victor Fischbach says the suspect had two weapons – a loaded handgun at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield and an AK-47 with two banana clips carrying 30 rounds each in his vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

Fischbach says the suspect was taken into custody Monday with no shots being fired. Authorities earlier negotiated the release of the 10-year-old boy.

The prosecutor would not comment on a possible relationship between the suspect and the boy. Fischbach says the man came into the hospital with the child about 8:30 a.m. and held the youngster hostage after a high-speed chase.

Avera says no patients were harmed. The Aberdeen American News reports up to 40 staff members and six patients were evacuated from the hospital.

