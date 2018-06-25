Person with weapon reported at South Dakota hospital

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Police are responding to a report of a person with a weapon at a hospital in a small northeastern South Dakota city.

Aberdeen Police Chief Dave McNeill says it’s not an active shooter situation at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield, but rather a report of a person with a weapon.

Avera spokeswoman Richelle Braun tells the Aberdeen News the hospital is on lockdown and that all patients are safe. Braun says the hospital administration is working with law enforcement.

Redfield is a city of about 2,200 about 175 miles northwest of Sioux Falls.

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities in Spink County have put the Redfield Community Memorial Hospital on lockdown after an unspecified incident.

Avera Health tweeted a statement reading that all patients are safe and accounted for.

There is an incident currently happening at Redfield Community Memorial Hospital. The hospital is on lockdown, and authorities are on site. All patients are safe and accounted for. The city of #RedfieldSD is also on alert. Hospital administration is working with law enforcement. — Avera Health (@AveraHealth) June 25, 2018

KDLT News has reached out to the Spink County Sheriff’s Office but have not heard back.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest updates.