Avera: Armed man at Redfield hospital in custody

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – Officials say an armed man who held a child hostage at a hospital in a northeastern South Dakota city is in custody.

Law enforcement officers earlier Monday negotiated the release of the 10-year-old child at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield. Spink County Attorney Victor Fischbach and Avera say the man came into the hospital with the child about 8:30 a.m. and held the youngster hostage.

Aberdeen police say the child is a boy and the man was armed with a gun. The boy was eventually released unharmed.

Avera says no patients were harmed. Fischbach says law enforcement was pursuing the man in a high-speed chase just before he entered the hospital with the child.

