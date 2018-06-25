Fareway Partners with Charity to Donate Bikes to Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Owning a bike may not seem like a big deal to most people, but for five lucky children, owning a bike is like giving them the world.

The Fareway Economical Food Stores have a long-time partnership with the national organization, Variety, the Children’s Charity. On Monday in Sioux Falls, the 41st street Fareway Store and Variety gave five bikes to middle school aged children that come from disadvantage homes.

The Director of Events for Variety, Margie Gibbons, said working with Fareway has been a privilege. She added that the best part of the whole project is watching the children’s reactions. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration together. We’ve worked together for years in all different aspects. It’s so fun to see their face and their smiles.”

The group plans to continue donating bikes across the Sioux Empire this summer. The closest Variety, the Children’s Charity is located in Des Monies, Iowa.