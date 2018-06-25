Gray Television and Raycom Announce $3.6 Billion Deal

Merger will form third largest television broadcast group

In a joint statement Monday morning, Gray Television, Inc. and Raycom Media, Inc., an employee-owned company, announced that they will be merging. The transaction will create the single largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country.

The companies announced as well that upon the closing, Raycom President and CEO, Pat LaPlatney, will become Gray’s President and Co-Chief Executive Officer. The merger is subject yet to regulatory approvals, but both parties expect to close on the deal in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition to acquiring television stations, Gray will also acquire several additional Raycom businesses including; Raycom Sports, a marketing, production and events management and distribution company; Tupelo Raycom, a sports and entertainment production company; and RTM Productions, an automotive programming production and marketing solutions

company.

Gray Television, which owns KSFY, the local ABC affiliate, is also currently in the process of purchasing KDLT from Red River Broadcasting. Even though we will be owned by the same company, both stations are expected to retain their individual identities. The transaction is expected to be complete within the coming months.