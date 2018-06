Grayson Glad to be Back With Birds

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries felt that they were just one big bat away from success after last season, so they traded for a former Sioux Falls player Chris Grayson in the off-season. Grayson put up big numbers in Fargo, so the Birds knew what they were getting. And so far he’s leading the team with 6 HR’s and 21 RBI’S. Grayson was excited to join the team, feeling they have enough talent to be a playoff team.