Harrold Happy to Finally Beat Rattlers

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm had lost 3 straight to the Arizona Rattlers before Saturday’s thrilling 69-68 OT win in the I-F-L semi-finals. So it was a memorable night for veteran players like Judd Harrold, knowing that a win would mean another spot in the United Bowl. The Storm will face the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines on Saturday, July 7th at 7 pm.