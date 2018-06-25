Jury Selection Begins in First “Gear-Up” Trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Trial proceedings began today in the complicated gear-up embezzlement case.

Jury selection began today in Sioux Falls in the case of Stephanie Hubers. Hubers is a former Platte Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Staffer.

She’s accused of getting more than $50,000 to keep quiet about the embezzlement by Mid-Central’s business manager Scott Westerhuis and his wife.

The trial comes more than two years after authorities launched a financial investigation after Westerhuis killed his wife and children in a murder-suicide.

Two others are facing felony charges in the couple’s embezzlement scheme.

The trial is expected to last through the week.