New City Administration Building Opens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The new City Administration Building is now open for business in downtown Sioux Falls.

The $20 million building is meant to be a “one stop-shop.” It is a place where you can do everything from paying your parking ticket to applying for a building permit. The new building was designed to bring in lots of natural light and new technology.

For the first time in years, some departments have their entire team under the same roof. Deputy Chief of Staff T.J. Nelson said that this building is going to bring departments together.

“Before a lot of these teams were broken a part into different levels of the same building or they were scattered across town. So for example Public Works was scattered. Now their team is together in one spot. They can collaborate a lot better, work together,” said Nelson.

With eighty thousand square feet, the building has room for future growth.