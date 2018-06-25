Official: Child’s release negotiated at hospital

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say law enforcement officers have negotiated the release of a child who was being held by an armed man at a hospital in a small northeastern South Dakota city.

Spink County Attorney Victor Fischbach says the man and the 10-year-old were in a room at the Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield Monday. Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt, whose deputies also responded to the hospital, says no shots were fired and no one has been injured. He says deputies are in the process of arresting the man.

Avera said in a statement that all patients are safe and accounted for and that the hospital is on lockdown.

Redfield is a city of about 2,200 about 175 miles northwest of Sioux Falls.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Police are responding to a report of a person with a weapon at a hospital in a small northeastern South Dakota city.

Aberdeen Police Chief Dave McNeill says it’s not an active shooter situation at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield, but rather a report of a person with a weapon.

Avera spokeswoman Richelle Braun tells the Aberdeen News the hospital is on lockdown and that all patients are safe. Braun says the hospital administration is working with law enforcement.

