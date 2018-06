SD Highway 46 Open

SD Highway 46 Now Open at the Iowa State Border

YANKTON, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation officials say South Dakota Highway 46 is now open at the Iowa state line by Haywarden, Iowa.

The roadway had been closed due to flooding. Motorists are encouraged to still drive safely through that area.

Get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.