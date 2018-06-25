Sessions defends US immigration policies

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended Trump administration immigration policies during a speech at a conference in Nevada while hundreds of protesters rallied outside.

Sessions told a convention sponsored by the National Association of School Resource Officers in Reno on Monday that the controversy over immigration is a “difficult and frustrating situation” that requires Congress to pass new legislation.

He says many children detained at the southern border were brought there by violent gang members, and that “children have indeed borne much of the burden of our broken immigration system.”

Sessions says the compassionate thing to do is protect children from violence and drugs, put criminals in jail and secure borders. He calls the alternative, open borders, “both radical and dangerous.”

No arrests were immediately reported outside, where demonstrators with signs, drums and a mariachi band waged a peaceful protest.

Some sat in a busy roadway for while police diverted traffic around the casino-hotel where Sessions was speaking.