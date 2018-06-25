Storm’s Damond Powell Making Courageous Comeback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It only takes a second or two for Damond Powell to change a game.

“I got a mission. I tell everybody that I’m trying to get to the endzone. There’s no feeling like it. It feels so good because you’re like man, I’m about to get there! I’m about to score.” Powell says.

Which is why the Sioux Falls Storm wanted to sign him.

“Excellent speed. He really goes after the football when it’s in the air. We thought, he’s got a chance to make us better. Our trainer was, after his physical, kind of just said hey, he still has some fragments in his face. And I’m like, what are you talking about?” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says.

After two solid years at Iowa, Powell signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2015. With a week until he’d report to the Cardinals training camp, Damond was spending time in his childhood home of Toledo, Ohio on the evening of July 24th.

“I’m sitting there on the back of a car texting. I hear some gun shots, but at the time I thought they were fireworks. And I’m like, who’s shooting fireworks? After I said that I get a gun shot to the face. And then I’m looking down, I see the blood on my shirt, and I flipped over. Took me to the hospital and stuff and on the way there it was like oh my God, what’s going on? Where am I shot at? Because my face was so hot. The bullet broke my cheekbone. It broke into two fragments which went to the C1 area of neck and to the bottom are of my neck down by my chin. And I’m living with both of those fragments with scar tissue growing over it.” Powell Says.

After two weeks in the hospital and five months recovering at home, Powell was ready to play football again, but the Cardinals had moved on.

“I always had that in the back of my head that I was going to play again. That was the mindset. I had to finish, I didn’t care what level it was going to be on.” Damond says.

Damond returned to football last year in Cedar Rapids and led the IFL with 22 touchdown catches. This season he came to Sioux Falls, playing his best game in a playoff win at the Arizona Rattlers, mere miles from where he could have had an NFL career.

“He never once complains that hey, I was there, I had this chance. He’s thankful for the chance he has now. And he tries to learn from the players and coaches and you never once hear him dwell anything about what happened to him.” Riggs says.

It only took a few seconds to change Damond Powell’s life. Whether he gets another chance at the NFL or not….

“I feel like I’m stronger because I know, I appreciate things more. I know what I want out of everything now.” Powell says.

…..there’s no time in which his spirit will break.