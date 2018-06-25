Suspect Surrenders Peacefully in Armed Hostage Situation at Redfield Hospital

REDFIELD, S.D. – A 30-year-old Redfield man is behind bars after police say he held a 10-year-old boy hostage with a handgun inside of a Redfield hospital Monday morning.

Matthew Mathern is facing a handful of charges, and is currently being held in Spink County Jail.

“We in healthcare, we practice these, we go through these drills. And our hopes are to never actually have to live one, and we did today,” said Michael O’Keefe, CEO of Redfield Community Memorial Hospital.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, staff at Redfield Community Memorial Hospital made a call to law enforcement.

“We got a call about an agitated individual that came into the hospital upset,” said Spink County Sheriff’s Deputy Jenna Apple. “Once law enforcement was called, he left the scene”

A short while later deputies located the man identified as Mathern on the street.

They say a pursuit began, and Mathern ended up back at the hospital, where he barricaded himself inside with a 10-year-old boy.

“He had one handgun, yes, and there were other weapons involved,” said Spink County Sheriff Kevin Schurch.

The Sheriff says Mathern had the handgun with him inside the hospital, and an assault rifle in his vehicle.

Negotiation teams were called in.

“we talked to the man that was barricaded and reasoned with him and the negotiators were pivotal in getting him to release the child and eventually come out and surrender himself,” said Sheriff Schurch.

Authorities say Mathern surrendered peacefully.

They aren’t releasing information on the relationship between him and the 10-year-old boy, but they say he is safe.

There were about 40 staff and six patients inside the hospital at the time no one was injured.

“The outcome is the best we could have hoped for going into this situation,” said O’Keefe. “Definitely a scary situation, definitely things that we will be working on with staff to make sure we get through this but again want to thank the sheriff and all those involved with their help.”

Authorities say they still do not know Mathern’s motive behind why he held the boy hostage.