6 people injured, 2 pets killed in Box Elder house fire

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – Six people suffered minor injuries and two pets died in a house fire in Box Elder.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday and stopped the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

The adult and three children in the home and two adult neighbors were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two pets died, while two others survived.

The home was extensively damaged. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.