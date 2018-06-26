Firework Sales Begin Wednesday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Firework sales kick off tomorrow in South Dakota and state fire officials are offering important safety reminders.

Fireworks can be purchased between tomorrow and Thursday, July 5th. You can light them legally through Sunday, July 8th. However, people should also check city regulations when it comes to fireworks.

The state Fire Marshall says people need to be careful of fire risks, even in areas that have received rain.

People should also follow instructions on these products and keep a water source handy, and be aware of burn risks with even small fireworks like sparklers.