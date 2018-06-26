J&L Not Worried About Harley Davidson Decision

SIOUX FALLS, SD – There has been a lot of discussion since the recent Harley Davidson announcement. On Monday, the motorcycle company broke the news that they were moving their production overseas due to the tariffs.

The motorcycle enthusiasts in the Sioux Falls area have questions regarding this decision. But co-owner of the J&L Harley Davidson dealership Jimmy Entenman put those worries to rest.

Entenman said he expects “domestic production and pricing to continue as normal and these changes won’t affect U.S. customers.” Any shifts in foreign production schedules are not likely to take effect for at least 9-18 months. For those wondering if this will affect the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Entenman said he does not believe the announcement will hurt the rally in any way.

“There’s not gonna be any production issues for the US. You know, we’re Harley Davidson’s bread and butter. You know, they’re gonna do whatever they can to get us bikes just like they always have been,” said Entenman.