“Kids’ Nite in the Park”

Tuesday, June 26th

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host free summer fun for the entire family at Kids’ Nite in the Park on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, from 6–8 p.m. at McKennan Park, located at 1400 South Third Avenue.

A variety of activities will take place throughout the park for your enjoyment, such as inflatables, food trucks, the Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile, carnival games, skill challenges, Storyland Children’s Theatre, and a youth art show and sale.

Experience the beauty of McKennan Park while your kids have fun. Pack your bug spray and lawn chairs, but most of all, don’t forget your kids and kid-like spirit. Kids’ Nite in the Park is a weather-dependent event.

To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks or www.twitter.com/siouxfallsparks. More information, including a downloadable copy of the current Fun Guide, can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/parks or call 605-367-8222.