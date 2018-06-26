Negotiations Stall For Mark Maggs; Bon Homme County

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – Negotiations have stalled on a different county job for a South Dakota sheriff’s deputy who was fired by his boss after defeating him in a primary race.

Bon Homme County commissioners earlier this month voted to offer Deputy Mark Maggs a different job to keep him on the payroll with health insurance until he assumes the sheriff’s job in January.

Commissioners met Monday to discuss progress on negotiations but took no action. Chairman Mike Soukup says negotiations will continue, and commissioners will meet again Monday.

Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired Maggs after Maggs beat him in the June 5 election. The sheriff’s office was inundated with negative phone calls that hindered emergency responses after the firing. Gramkow says he has no regrets.