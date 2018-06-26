Opening statements set for woman in embezzlement scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Jurors are set to begin hearing the case of a former business employee at a South Dakota educational cooperative charged in a financial misconduct scheme uncovered after a Platte man killed his family and then himself.

Opening statements are Tuesday in the trial of Stephanie Hubers. Hubers is a former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer accused of getting more than $50,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by Mid-Central’s business manager and his wife.

The trial comes more than two years after authorities launched a financial investigation after the business manager, Scott Westerhuis, killed his wife and children in a murder-suicide.

The 45-year-old Hubers has pleaded not guilty to grand theft, grand theft by deception and receiving stolen property.