Redfield Man Charged with Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault in Hospital Standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Charges have officially been filed against a Redfield man accused in a hospital standoff on Monday.

30-year-old Matthew Mathern is accused of aggravated assault, child abuse and aggravated eluding.

The incident began on Monday morning at Memorial Community Hospital. Staffers called police after Mathern was acting agitated.

Mathern left, but returned to the hospital with a ten year old boy. Authorities aren’t releasing details on how they know each other, but they say Mathern held the boy hostage inside the hospital with a handgun and ammunition. Authorities were able to later negotiate the release of the boy.

Mathern surrendered just before 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities also found an AK-47 with two clips carrying 30 rounds each in Mathern’s vehicle located in the hospital’s parking lot.

Mathern’s expected to be in Spink County court next week on Monday.