Sanford, Good Samaritan Merger Clears Major Milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A merger between the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford completed a major milestone on Tuesday.

The Society’s Membership voted on Tuesday to approve a measure needed for both organizations to sign an agreement to merge.

Leaders from both organization say they wanted a more integrated and community based health system.

“Our Membership affirms what we believed at the onset of our discussions with Sanford,” said David J. Horazdovsky, president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society. “By bringing the expertise of the professionals at the Society together with the health care experts at Sanford, not only will there be benefits for those we serve but also the organizations are stronger together.”

Both organizations have already approved the affiliation. The Society’s Membership vote was the last step before beginning the regulatory review process.

They hope to complete the merger by January 1st, 2019.