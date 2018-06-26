Sanford Health Expanding To Focus On Eating Disorders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sanford Health is expanding its research work by adding in a Fargo, North Dakota-based research institute focused on eating disorders and obesity.

Sanford Research is absorbing Neuropsychiatric Research Institute. NRI was established in 1955 and previously worked with Fargo-based MeritCare Health System, which Sanford Health absorbed in a 2009 merger.

Sanford says the goal is to establish a major research program for Sanford Research in Fargo. NRI’s employees will join Sanford.

Sanford Research is a nonprofit research arm of Sanford Health, the largest rural, not-for-profit health care system in the nation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)