Shannon Pivovar Named to Lead USF Softball Program

SIOUX FALLS – University of Sioux Falls Director of Athletics Josh Snyder has announced the hiring of Shannon Pivovar as the next head women’s softball coach for the Cougars’ program.

“I am pleased that we were able to hire Shannon (Pivovar), who is a rising star in the field,” said Snyder, noting that Pivovar will take over program effective Friday, June 29. “I am confident that she will be able to build on the strong tradition of USF softball. Clearly, she is a highly respected coach, who performed at a high level as a player at Missouri Western before helping programs at NCAA DII Wayne State and FCS South Dakota State attain success.”

Most recently, Pivovar was an assistant coach for SDSU head coach Krista Wood and helped lead the Jackrabbits to a 37-18 mark with the .673 winning percentage in 2018, which is the best in the program’s DI era. SDSU, which improved its win total by 18 (19-35, 2017), broke the 35-win mark for the second time in history. The Jackrabbits advanced to the postseason for the first time in the NCAA DI era, earning an automatic bid to the 2018 National Invitational Softball Championships (NISC). At the NISC, SDSU reached the championship round and forced a winner-take-all game.

A native of Ralston, Neb., Pivovar joined the Jackrabbit softball staff in August of 2014 after working for one season as a graduate assistant at Wayne State College for Wood.

“I am excited to come to the University of Sioux Falls,” said Pivovar, who takes over a team that was 31-19 in 2018. “I know that USF has a strong tradition of excellence not only in softball but across the entire athletic department. It will be a special opportunity to work with a group of very talented student-athletes and an outstanding group of coaches and staff in the athletics department,” she said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to coach at the NCAA DII level after my great experiences playing at Missouri Western. At USF, we will strive for on-field success by doing things the right way, putting in hard work and competing to be better every day. There will also be a strong focus on academic and service at an outstanding university,” she added.

Before going into coaching, Pivovar was a standout student-athlete at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Mo. With the Griffons softball team, she was a four-year starter in the middle infield, earning All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) honors three times, and added All-North Central Region honors in 2008. She also helped lead Missouri Western to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.

Named the 2010 Missouri Western Female Athlete of the Year, Pivovar, who had a career average of .306 and a .455 slugging mark, ranks in the top-10 in nine career categories at MWSU, including; assists (3rd, 387), at bats (5th, 692), games played (6th, 226), starts (6th, 224), hits (7th, 212), doubles (6th, 40), home runs (10th, 21), total bases (10th, 315) and runs batted in (8th, 124). She also ranks in the top-10 in three season categories, including doubles (4th, 18, and 2008); RBIs (10th, 43, and 2009) and assists (6th, 136, and 2009).

Pivovar also excelled in the classroom, earning All-MIAA academic honors three times, finishing her Griffon career with a 3.80 grade point average. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management, with a minor in business.

In addition to her work on the field and in the classroom, Pivovar also served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee throughout college as president, vice-president and secretary. Additionally, she worked for the Missouri Western sports information department helping with football, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball.

After her time at Missouri Western, Pivovar moved on to Creighton where she worked as a sports information intern for two years before landing a full-time position as the assistant sports information director in 2012-13.