Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 65 Years in Prison for Deadly 2017 Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing a transgender woman last year.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, 26-year-old Joshua LeClaire pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Jamie Wounded Arrow.

Authorities say Wounded Arrow was stabbed at least five times.

Her body was discovered in her Cleveland Avenue apartment five days after investigators believe she was killed in January 2017.