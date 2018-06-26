SOUND: Chris Streveler Not Focusing on Stats After 2nd Start

MONTREAL, QUEBEC — In Chris Streveler’s CFL debut last week he came up just 3 points short of a victory with a game that had two lightning delays, but the former Coyote would rebound.

The USD standout came out swinging in his second start on Friday night in Montreal.

Streveler went 22 of 28 for 246 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 98 yards and another score in the blue bombers 56-10 victory.

While it’s an impressive stat line- it’s not Streveler’s top priority.