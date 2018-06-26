SOUND: Nate Gerry, Ben Leber Headline Riggs Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Fresh off a super bowl win Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Warriors stand out Nate Gerry came back to his home town teaching those hoping to be just like him.

Winning is nothing new to Gerry, he won three states titles in four years at Washington and now has a Super Bowl ring to add to his collection. Gerry wants to make sure that kids know it doesn’t matter where they come from, they too can be in the NFL, and Gerry says he’s excited for the potential South Dakota has to offer.

Former Minnesota Viking’s linebacker, Ben Leber, was also headlining the Riggs football academy. He says he’s glad to be helping the children learn the fundaments of football and potentially make the NFL. Which is a dream Leber says he didn’t even know was possible for himself.