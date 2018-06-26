State, Defense Argue What Stephanie Hubers Knew of Westerhuis Embezzlement Scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Testimony began today in the case of “South Dakota vs Stephanie Hubers.”

Hubers is the former Assistant Business Manager of Mid Central Educational Cooperative in Platte.

She’s facing several theft charges connected to the gear up embezzlement scandal orchestrated by Scott and Nicole Westerhuis before their deaths.

The main question posed to jurors in this case revolved around what Stephanie Hubers knew at the time she received checks from a corporation owned by the Westerhuis’.

The State argues Hubers knew the Westerhuis’ were embezzling money from mid central to fund at least two corporations.

They say Hubers received more than $55,000 dollars from one of those corporations called AIII.

The Defense says Hubers thought the money was given to her as a “raise” and for consulting work she did for Scott Westerhuis on behalf of AIII.

The first to testify in this case today was DCI Special Agent John Barnes.

Agent Barnes looked into the Westerhuis’ financials following their death in September of 2015.

He testified that Scott and Nicole used Mid Central funds to “front” the payroll for at least two of their side corporations: AIII and OSEC.

Hubers was receiving payments from AIII of about $833 dollars a month, for about 5 years.

There are two other suspects facing charges in this case.

Former “Gear Up” administrator Stacy Phelps and former Mid-central Educational Co-op Director Dan Guericke.

Hubers’ trial is expected to last ass week.