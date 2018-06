Staying Fit During Summer Vacation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Even though it hasn’t felt or looked like it lately, summer is underway and many of us will be planning out our summer vacations.

Many of us tend to forget about staying fit and healthy during our vacations. Trisha Dohn from Corewell 365 stopped by to give us the best tips before to have a happy and healthy vacation you head out the door.

For more information on Corewell 365, click here.