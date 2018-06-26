Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

President Donald Trump is tweeting “Wow!” after the Supreme Court upheld his travel ban from several mostly Muslim countries.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He also rejected the challengers’ claim of anti-Muslim bias.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons says the Supreme Court’s ruling that President Donald Trump’s travel ban is constitutional “doesn’t mean that it’s right, that it’s justified or that it reflects America’s values.”

Coons, of Delaware, is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says he’ll introduce legislation to make clear that the U.S. does “not tolerate discrimination based on religion or nationality.”

Coons says Trump’s travel ban “is not only discriminatory and counterproductive, it stands in direct contrast to the principles embedded in our Constitution and our founders’ vision of a nation where all people are free to worship as they choose. The court’s decision demonstrates that we have a long way to go before we live up to our highest ideals.”