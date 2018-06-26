TenHaken Proposes Nearly $750 Million Capital Budget For 2019-2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Paul TenHaken has only been in office for 43 days, but he’s already proposing the largest capital spending plan in the city’s history. TenHaken wants to invest $135.3 million next year and nearly $750 million over the next five years in community projects.

“Well, it’s the most core thing that we do in our city,” said Greg Neitzert, a city councilor. “We’ve got to do it, but it’s a lot of money.”

TenHaken says the key to investing in our city and its future is water.

He says our city’s reclamation treatment facility was only designed to last until 2008. TenHaken says Sioux Falls grows by four or five thousand people every year. With a growing population, the clock is ticking.

“Economic development and population growth cannot happen in our city without this investment,” said TenHaken. “It’s – it’s that critical.”

With this upgrade, TenHaken says our average maximum capacity will increase from 21 million to 30 million gallons of water per day.

The facility and project will cost over $260 million total. Funding will come from a state loan, not federal funds. It’s uncertain at this time whether the city will raise water and sewer utility rates.

TenHaken, a self-described fiscal conservative, surprised a few listeners.

“It was an eye popping number but without sewer, we can’t develop, and sewer is key to public safety,” said Neitzert. “It’s a critical thing that we do so we’re obviously going to have to take a look at it.”

Construction would start in 2019 and finish six years later.

The mayor also wants to put money toward fixing bridges, streets, and the bike trail.