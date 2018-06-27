Anthrax strikes another cattle herd in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials say anthrax has struck another cattle herd in South Dakota.

State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven says at least four adult cows died suddenly last week in a herd in Bon Homme County.

The herd had not been vaccinated against anthrax.

Earlier, Oedekoven confirmed that eight cows died of anthrax out of a herd of 87 unvaccinated cattle in Clark County.

Anthrax spores survive indefinitely in contaminated alkaline soils, and nearly all areas of South Dakota have the potential of experiencing an outbreak. Drought, floods and wind can expose anthrax spores to grazing livestock.

Animals with anthrax are often found dead with no illness detected. Officials say suspicious cases should be reported immediately to a local veterinarian or to the state veterinarian at the South Dakota Animal Industry Board .