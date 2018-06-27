City Adding Extra Rounds of Mosquito Spraying After Recent Rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Recent rain is calling for extra rounds of mosquito spraying in Sioux Falls.

Just over five and a half inches of rain has fallen in the area within the last seven days, leading to a lot of standing water in some parts.

Experts say it only takes a week for mosquito eggs to be laid and hatch in water. City crews are hoping that spraying right after all this rain we’ve had will help prevent a quick increase in mosquito numbers.

“We are spending our eight to five hours, looking for the water, treating as much of it as we possibly. But after a rain like this, yeah, it’s a combination of things, we have more mosquitoes because there’s more water,” said Health Program Coordinator Denise Patton.

It only takes a teaspoon of water to hold 500 mosquito eggs. The extra spraying is expected to wrap up on Thursday.