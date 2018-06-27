Delivery Driver $17 per hour!

Furniture Mart USA

Job Description

Grow with our family as a Delivery Driver at Furniture Mart USA Distribution Center in Sioux Falls, SD! Enjoy the variety of your work day by delivering quality customer service and driving to different locations PLUS you are guaranteed to be home each night!

Competitive Wages: $17/hour

Full-Time schedule: Tuesday – Saturday (7:00am until route is finished)

Prepare furniture for delivery and set-up in customer homes

Drive a straight truck on local routes

Load/unload trucks

Deliver quality customer service

Assemble furniture and minor repair work

WE OFFER an excellent benefits package, great employee discounts, access to our on-site fitness center, and more!

Job Requirements

Must be able to lift furniture in excess of 100lbs

Must be 21 years old with a clean driving record

Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check, drug test, and DOT physical before starting work

Ideal candidates will have in-town driving experience, preferably delivering merchandise or household items to customer homes

A CDL is NOT required for this position

APPLY NOW online at furnituremartusa.com/careers or in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

https://furnituremartusa.com/careers/careerjobdetail?id=21