Fireworks Sales Begin in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The wait is over, fireworks sales began today in South Dakota.

Sales open on this day each year as people from around the midwest stock up for the 4th of July. Owners of fireworks stores gear up for this week each year.

Customers can purchase fireworks today through July 5th, and legally light them off until July 8th. Owners of fireworks stores gear up for this week every year, bringing in new products every season.

Experts say the recent wet weather has made for safer conditions for this 4th of July tradition.

“That’s good for fireworks. It lessens the danger of any fire risk, but people still have to be concerned, and be responsible and know your surroundings. Know what’s going on with your fireworks show,” Pyro City owner Kevin Lorenzen.

Be sure to check local regulations before lighting fireworks in your area.