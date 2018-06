Reach Literacy, Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office Team Up for Cold Cases with Mike Walsh

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – True crime is a popular genre for so many readers and our guests today are teaming up to talk about the kinds of real life cases that can inspire these stories.

“Cold Cases with Mike Walsh” takes place tomorrow night. Paige Carda from Reach Literacy joins us in the studio along with Capt. Mike Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.