Regents could name precision ag project for Raven Industries

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Officials are set to debate naming a major new precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University after a company that donated $5 million for the project.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is scheduled Wednesday to discuss naming the facility the Raven Precision Agriculture Center to recognize the gift from Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries.

State lawmakers approved the project this year. The roughly $55 million project includes building a precision agriculture classroom and laboratory, with renovations to an existing building expected later.

The university says its bachelor’s degree in precision agriculture is the first in the nation. Supporters say the new project will provide modern research and education space.