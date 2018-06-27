Retail Store Manager

Get n Go

Job Description

The Store Manager position offers career opportunities for experienced people passionate about leading a store team to serve our customers with the very best we have to offer. As a Store Manager, you’ll help your store associates make connections with the customers that they see every day. You’ll lead your store’s operations, staffing, customer satisfaction, product quality, financial performance and team development. Best of all, you’ll help your team create a welcoming environment. Managers typically work a minimum of 50+ hour work week consisting primarily of early mornings and afternoons with expectations of working a minimum of 2 evenings and 1 weekend per month. Must be available to work some holidays and be available 24/7 for staff questions.

Job Requirements

